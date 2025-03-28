Announced on March 27, the latest Michelin Guide for Kyoto and Osaka is full of rising stars and a historic first.

While there was no movement among the eight restaurants previously awarded three stars, the second-highest echelon saw three establishments join the ranks. In Kyoto, Kodaiji Jugyuan and Sanso Kyoyamato are the newest two-starred restaurants in Japan’s ancient capital, while in Osaka, the hyper-seasonal cuisine of Oimatsu Hisano helped chef owner Masamitsu Hisano further bolster the fine-dining chops of Japan’s street food mecca.

Overall, the two Kansai cities are now home to 27 two-starred restaurants, with 16 in Kyoto and 11 in Osaka.

The cities’ one-starred restaurants now count 137 thanks to 10 new additions. At Kyoto’s Jean-Georges at The Shinmonzen, 29-year-old head chef Hana Yoon continues to impress with her culinary acumen and commitment to inclusive staff training that can be in short supply in Japan’s fine-dining kitchens.

In Osaka, chef Willy Monroy has made history, earning Japan’s first Michelin star for Mexican food at Milpa. It’s an achievement Michelin International Director Gwendal Poullennec described as an example of how the region’s gourmands are “embracing new concepts.”

Aside from Michelin’s traditional stars, two restaurants committed to “eco-friendly driven initiatives” warranted the guide’s attention with Green Stars. Already recognized as a Bib Gourmand location, Vegan Ramen Uzu has become the first ramen eatery in the world with a Green Star, and Ristorante Dono earned the same honor for its menu of self-cultivated, grown and harvested ingredients.

In total, 469 restaurants across Kyoto and Osaka are recommended in the 2025 guide.