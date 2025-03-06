I recently read a story about a woman who received a call from someone claiming to be her brother asking for money to pay his 税金 (zeikin, taxes).

「 脱税したことがばれて弁護士事務所に連れてこられている。お金を払わないと逮捕されるかもしれない 」 (“Datsuzei shita koto ga barete bengoshi jimusho ni tsurete korarete-iru. O-kane o harawanai to taiho sareru kamo shirenai,” “They’ve discovered I’ve been evading my taxes and brought me to a lawyer’s office. I might be arrested if I don’t pay the money”), he told her.

The woman wound up handing over ¥1 million in cash to the man’s accomplice only to later learn that it was a 詐欺 (sagi, scam).