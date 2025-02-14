On Jan. 20, Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek released a low-cost AI model, DeepSeek-R1, and created quite a buzz. When the stock market saw major losses among American tech companies as a result, Japanese media referred to the episode as the「DeepSeek ショック」(Dīpushīku shokku, DeepSeek shock).

While some countries quickly banned the use of DeepSeek on 安全保障上の理由 (anzen hoshōjō no riyū, security grounds), Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba commented ,「安全保障の重要な分野において、わが国として信頼できるAIを開発、利用する必要がある」 (Anzen hoshō no jūyōna bunya ni oite, wagakuni toshite shinrai dekiru ēai o kaihatsu, riyō suru hitsuyō ga aru, In important areas of national security, it is essential our country develop and use trustworthy AI).