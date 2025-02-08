It’s official — Japan’s kafunshō (hay fever) season has arrived earlier than ever.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported that cedar pollen was detected in the city on Jan. 8, the earliest recorded date, marking the start of what is expected to be one of the most severe allergy seasons in recent history.

Forecasts indicate that pollen levels in some parts of the country could surge by 200% compared to last year, intensifying symptoms for millions. While kafunshō is often associated with sneezing, a runny nose and congestion, its effects go beyond the nose. Many suffer from itchy, watery eyes, conjunctivitis, skin irritation and even fever and fatigue — all symptoms that keep you from feeling and looking your best.