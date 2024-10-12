“For tonight’s story, we take a trip to Namibia in Africa, where I traveled a long time ago,” a narrator says gently, ambient organ music playing in the background, as she recalls her visit to Etosha National Park.

“The brown, arid land stretches 360 degrees around the park, and you can see everything from a great distance. You can even see grasslands rustling far away ...”

So begins the 10-minute episode, one of several stories told by Satoko Suzuki on the Japanese fitness app Beatfit. Be it a description of a breathtaking view of white sand dunes in Brazil, a leisurely hike to an old hilltop castle in Germany or a night on an express train from Tehran, her tales of wanderlust are not meant to inspire listeners to plan perfect getaways. Rather, her goal is to guide them into blissful slumber in the comfort of their own homes.