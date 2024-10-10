Monday Oct. 14 marks スポーツの日 (supōtsu no hi, Sports Day), a public holiday in Japan. In the run-up this weekend, you may hear lots of vocabulary surrounding 運動 (undō, exercise) and 健康 (kenkō, health) as a result. 普段何か運動してる？ (Fudan nanika undō shiteru?, Do you exercise regularly?)

According to a recent study, 高負荷の筋力トレーニング (kōfuka no kinryoku torēningu, resistance training with heavy loads), in other words, ウエイトトレーニング (ueito torēningu, weight training) yields the greatest benefit when it comes to strengthening your aging legs.

Often abbreviated as 筋トレ (kintore) in Japanese, ウエイトトレーニング is a somewhat common pastime in Japan, its benefits having been re-examined for a 超高齢社会 (chōkōrei shakai, super-aged society). Well-developed muscles prevent trips and falls as we age.