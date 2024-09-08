By and large what Japan has taken to calling a parfait would be, in English, a sundae. So then, what is a parfait, beyond the French word for perfect?

A parfait, in classic methodology and not other savory concoctions, is made of two things: whipped custard, also known as pate a bombe, and whipped heavy cream. These are folded together before being frozen, meaning the dessert does not require churning and can be set and sliced easily to serve. The end product is very similar to ice cream, and, when it comes to taste and texture, the difference perhaps is merely a matter of semantics.

Making ice cream requires specialized equipment, however, whereas a parfait can be made with a mixer or electric beater (you could use a whisk, but you would need forearms like Popeye). The one kitchen gadget that is essential for making a parfait is a thermometer.