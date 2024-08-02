As high temperatures make headlines across most of Japan, our homes are warming, too — to the point that some people’s bedrooms remain unbearably hot deep into the night and causing them to lose sleep.

Indeed, almost every night for the past few weeks has been a nettaiya (tropical night), which the Meteorological Agency defines as a night with temperatures that don’t fall below 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit). Add to those balmy temps the solar radiation absorbed by your home throughout the day, which is released at night, and you may have no choice but to turn the air conditioning on when you hit the hay.

But this begs the question: Should you go easy on the AC to save money, or crank it for maximum comfort? At the end of the day, is there an ideal temperature for your room when you sleep?