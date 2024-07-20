When it comes to revitalizing regional craft industries in Japan, Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten’s projects are among the nation’s most successful. For the past 15 years, the company, itself a manufacturer of traditional Japanese hemp textiles since 1716, has supported craftspeople through consulting, design collaborations and distribution. Its online store and 60 shops nationwide offer numerous popular brands and products — a list that just keeps on growing.

As o-Bon, Japan’s August holiday to commemorate ancestors and deceased loved ones approaches, On: Design looks at Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten’s latest initiatives that promote ceremonial craft industries and reimagine traditional rituals for contemporary lifestyles.

This month, o-Bon chōchin (paper lantern) artisans Shiraki Kougei announced the release of Torchin, a series of portable, contemporary lamps crafted under the consulting and production advice of Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten and in collaboration with design unit Tent.