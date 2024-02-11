I have a passion for Cantonese cuisine, and I want to share it with Japan. This is not an easy task, though, and I face an additional challenge — my restaurant is small and can only accommodate four customers.

Friends have suggested I expand my restaurant to reach more people with my take on Cantonese cuisine. However, Chinese cuisine is hard to standardize because it depends on a variety of factors. It is not just the selection and combination of ingredients but also cooking skills and methods, such as heat control, stir-frying speed and seasoning balance. These all influence the taste, color, aroma and nutrition of the dishes.

To make an authentic Chinese dish, you need to have rich experience and exquisite skills.