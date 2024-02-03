A group committed to preserving Wajima-nuri lacquerware hopes that a decorative plate created in collaboration with megahit game series Final Fantasy that escaped damage from the Jan. 1 earthquake will help turn the region's dire disaster recovery situation around.

Wajima-nuri is a type of traditional lacquerware art from Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, hit hard by the 7.6-magnitude quake in the Noto Peninsula.

The decorative plate was created by Wajima Shikki Seinenkai, a group based in Wajima and made up of over 10 members involved in the craft of Wajima-nuri. It was originally produced for a Final Fantasy event held in Tokyo on Jan. 7 and 8.