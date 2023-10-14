Victoire de Taillac already had the idea for her next product: fast-burning matches anyone could use to quickly deodorize a room. But when it came to adding fragrances to the wood, the co-founder of Officine Universille Buly 1803 was momentarily stumped — until she recalled her first visit to Kyoto.

"I have a vivid memory of taking the train, getting lost countless times in narrow alleys and sleeping in a tiny ryokan (traditional inn) with a Japanese host not speaking a word of English,” Taillac says from her new atelier in Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Pres district. “That was a shock! I had never encountered old temples, shrines, traditional gardens — and that hinoki (cypress) wood mixed with burning incense scent."

From that snapshot of a distant trip, Buly 1803 began offering hinoki-scented matches, just one of many reminders of the place Japanese aesthetics hold in the mind of the boutique French brand.