The Yoshinogari archaeological site in southwestern Japan, where a sarcophagus was discovered in April, is emerging as a tourist attraction for those wanting to get a taste of prehistoric life on the Japanese archipelago.

The Yoshinogari Historical Park, which preserves ruins across the sprawling site in Saga Prefecture, lets visitors get a feel for local history from 500 B.C. to 300 A.D. that marked a shift from nomadic lifestyles to established settlements and the advent of rice cultivation.

The site also ensures it is relevant to modern-day Japan by hosting music festivals and other events.