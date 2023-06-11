Soups and stews often taste better as leftovers, though just reheating and serving is far from the most creative way to stretch out a dish. Switch out accompaniments, however, and with minimal effort the same old meal gets a fun facelift.

Roti jala are savory, Indonesian net-like crepes that are as fun to make as they are to eat and will bring new life to mundane leftovers. They are usually made with coconut cream, but similarly oil-rich Kewpie mayonnaise makes a good substitute base and is likely already in your refrigerator. These crepes can be spiced however you like, but for simplicity’s sake, curry powder is perfect. Simple turmeric, smoked paprika or dried herbs also work well depending on what they’re paired with.

Head to the “100 yen store” or empty your trusty multinozzled mayonnaise bottle usually used for okonomiyaki (savory pancakes) and you’re halfway to a good time. Whimsically squirted around a pan, our batter gets lightly fried on one side only and not fully crisped, so the crepes can be rolled into delicate, lacy cigars that are perfect for dunking. Indian dhal is a great pairing, as is any curry, stew or thick soup.