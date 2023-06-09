The 2023 International Tokyo Toy Show, one of the largest toy trade fairs in Japan, opened at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center Thursday.

The trade fair, which runs through June 11, will admit the general public for the first time in four years. It will be open to the public on the last two days, while the first two days are reserved for business-related visitors.

The event features some 35,000 toy items from about 150 Japanese and foreign companies. Goods on display include long-selling toys that have evolved with digital technology, as well as new types of toys.