Yosuke Takahata doesn’t care what people think of his itasha car, which has his favorite anime character — a sexy, red-eyed horse-woman — emblazoned on both sides.

For him and others around Japan, plastering cartoon pictures all over their vehicles is just another way of paying homage to their two-dimensional true loves.

Itasha roughly translates as “cringeworthy car,” reflecting the misfit image the vehicles had when they first started appearing on roads around 20 years ago.