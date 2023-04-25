  • A woman dressed as anime character Daiwa Scarlet poses next to a car, owned by Yosuke Takahata, featuring the same design, during the Odaiba Itasha Tengoku 2023 festival in Tokyo on March 26. | AFP-JIJI
Yosuke Takahata doesn’t care what people think of his itasha car, which has his favorite anime character — a sexy, red-eyed horse-woman — emblazoned on both sides.

For him and others around Japan, plastering cartoon pictures all over their vehicles is just another way of paying homage to their two-dimensional true loves.

Itasha roughly translates as “cringeworthy car,” reflecting the misfit image the vehicles had when they first started appearing on roads around 20 years ago.

