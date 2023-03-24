California-based cultivated meat company Good Meat has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to bring its lab-grown chicken to market, according to agency documents released on Tuesday.

Several companies are working to bring cultivated meat to market in the United States and must receive approval from both the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture before they can sell their products.

Good Meat’s chicken is the second cultivated meat product to receive a “no-questions” letter from the FDA after California-based Upside Foods got the regulator’s green light for its cultivated chicken breast last November. The letter means the FDA accepts the company’s conclusion that its product is safe for humans to eat.