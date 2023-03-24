Around half of the honey imported into the European Union has been tampered with — watered down or laced with cheap sugar syrup — according to an official study published Thursday.

EU health and scientific agencies and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) worked together on the report, which confirmed the suspicions of consumer groups and Europe’s homegrown beekeepers.

Europe imports around 40% of the honey it consumes and has the world’s second sweetest tooth for the sticky breakfast staple after the United States.