Noodle chain Marugame Seimen is featuring four limited-time menu items that aim to evoke the feeling of springtime in full bloom.

One dish boasts a savory soup that includes a generous serving of clams atop Marugame’s handmade udon (wheat noodles), making for a seasonal specialty that brings the taste of spring.

Another offers freshly grilled beef and onions that makes a truly satisfying topping, combining the freshness of spring with a warm decadence. Enough to satisfy any diner, this has a savoriness that complements the udon and the season.