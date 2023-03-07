With her wide eyes and demure smile, Licca-chan is sometimes dubbed “Japan’s Barbie.” And her appeal is spreading to all ages, with adults turning the doll into a social media superstar.

One fan posts wry videos of the plastic poppet to over a million Instagram followers, while others painstakingly craft miniature clothes and share photos of their fashion shoots.

Minami Murayama, a 34-year-old homemaker who once had ambitions of becoming a fashion designer, said that her “dream has come true at one-sixth of the size” thanks to Licca-chan.