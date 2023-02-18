As famous as it is for trains, Japan is truly a country for car lovers.

Beyond serving as the home to several of the world’s automaker giants, thriving subcultures and communities exist for car modification, drifting and, of course, motorsports. There is also an overwhelming number of motorsports venues, which range from massive complexes at the center of international competitions to local circuits for passionate amateurs.

There’s the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, Japan’s most famous track used in Formula 1 Grand Prix with a unique figure-8 course design. The Fuji Speedway, with stunning views of Mount Fuji, comes in a close second in terms of history and renown, hosting major international endurance races like the Fuji 6 Hours and the Asian Le Mans Series. Tracks with popular races and activities are present in all corners of the country — Twin Ring Motegi in Tochigi Prefecture hosts Japan’s premier motorcycle league; Sportsland Sugo in Miyagi Prefecture is Japan’s biggest racing complex with a motocross track; Okayama International Circuit hosts Super GT events and amateur races alike.