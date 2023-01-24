Efforts are in progress in Japan to put into practical use “flying bikes,” expected to be used in rescue operations and supplies transportation in disaster-hit areas, while technical and legal challenges remain.

The first unit of the Xturismo hover bike, developed by A.L.I. Technologies Inc., a Tokyo-based startup, was delivered in December.

Inspired by the “Star Wars” movie series, the startup designed the bike to fly at some 3 meters above the ground using six propellers. It flies at speeds of up to around 80 to 100 kph.