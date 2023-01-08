Frozen food items available in Japan have become more diverse thanks to advances in refrigeration technology as well as growing demand for eat-at-home products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

High-priced delicacies from well-known restaurants and authentic reproductions of food from abroad have grown across the market, prompting department stores and supermarkets to speed up efforts to expand sales spaces.

Matsuya Ginza, a department store operated by Matsuya Co. in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district, opened a frozen food section in August 2022. About 350 kinds of products, ranging from Japanese, Western and Chinese dishes to desserts, are offered in four freezer cases. Some items cost ¥10,000 or more.