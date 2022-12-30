Arata Isozaki, a prolific Japanese architect, urban planner and theorist who received a belated Pritzker Architecture Prize at the age of 87, died Wednesday at home in Okinawa. He was 91.
His death was confirmed by his longtime companion, Misa Shin, in a statement.
Practicing at a time of seismic shifts in architectural practice and theory, Isozaki was both an agent and messenger of change who never repeated himself in his work. Each of his buildings was unique and escaped signature.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.