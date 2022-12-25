Food and fashion; haute cuisine and haute couture — at the highest level there has always been a deep symbiosis between them. And right now nowhere encapsulates that connectivity more aptly than Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura.

It’s a dream collaboration: the Gucci brand with its high-end boutiques around the world; and Bottura, Italy’s best-known chef and the foremost standard-bearer for contemporary Italian cooking. And of course it was a no-brainer that Tokyo should be chosen as one of the first three cities to host this high-end tie-up following Florence and Los Angeles (a fourth venue has since opened in Seoul).

From the initial announcement in March 2021, it took another seven months before Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Tokyo finally opened. Located on the top floor of the fashion brand’s new flagship Namiki Building, its gorgeous, magical exterior decor — think art nouveau crossed with a manga-styled “Alice in Wonderland” — has slotted seamlessly into the heart of Ginza.