A demonic horde overtakes Shibuya. A little girl plays hide-and-seek with shadows in a haunted hospital. Werewolves and vampires annihilate a quaint European village.
With the enormous processing power of today’s consoles and PCs turning games into interactive movies, horror games like Doom Eternal, Dead by Daylight and Phasmophobia have sold multiple millions of copies. Osaka-based Capcom Co. Ltd’s Biohazard/Resident Evil series has sold well over 100 million games worldwide as its popularity continues to grow.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.