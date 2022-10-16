  • Okume Shoten's Brooklyn storefront specializing in only dashi is believed to be the first of its kind in the country. | GETTY IMAGES
    Okume Shoten's Brooklyn storefront specializing in only dashi is believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

New York – A specialty shop featuring dashi, traditional Japanese soup stock, opened in New York Friday amid the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine around the world.

Dashi Okume makes and sells dashi packets using Japanese-made dry ingredients, such as dried natural seafood, blended to suit the preferences of customers, aiming to deliver the deep charm of the essential component of Japanese cooking. A dashi broth can be created by putting water and a dashi packet in a pot and simmering for a few minutes.

