  • The Tadami Line made a complete comeback on Oct. 1, just in time for the autumn foliage season. | © KENKO HOSHI
    The Tadami Line made a complete comeback on Oct. 1, just in time for the autumn foliage season. | © KENKO HOSHI
  • Oku Aizu is covered with thick snow in winter. | © KENKO HOSHI
    Oku Aizu is covered with thick snow in winter. | © KENKO HOSHI
  • A Tadami Line train seen from the popular No. 1 Tadami River Bridge Viewpoint. | © KENKO HOSHI
    A Tadami Line train seen from the popular No. 1 Tadami River Bridge Viewpoint. | © KENKO HOSHI
  • The Tadami River flows through a deep green forest in Oku Aizu, a visual way to cool down in the hot summer. | SHINOBU ISHIKAWA
    The Tadami River flows through a deep green forest in Oku Aizu, a visual way to cool down in the hot summer. | SHINOBU ISHIKAWA
  • SHARE

A two-carriage train chugs its way through the green forests of Fukushima Prefecture. As it crosses a bridge over a blue river, it slows down so passengers can soak in the view.

It has been gone for a while but the rain-wrecked JR Tadami Line came back into full operation from Oct. 1, for the first time since 2011.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED