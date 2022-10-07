  • Welcome to Hokkaido! Fancy yourself a master at the Japanese language? You may still have problems reading some of the kanji on the signs of this northern island if you don’t know your Ainu language too well. | GETTY IMAGES
    Welcome to Hokkaido! Fancy yourself a master at the Japanese language? You may still have problems reading some of the kanji on the signs of this northern island if you don’t know your Ainu language too well. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Tsukuba, Ibaraki Pref. – Figuring out how to read unfamiliar place names in Japanese can be difficult at the best of times. In Tokyo, at least, the kanji readings are fairly straightforward.

With an intermediate knowledge of Japanese, you can take a guess at how to read 目黒 (Meguro), 中部 (Chūbu) and 池袋 (Ikebukuro), for example.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW