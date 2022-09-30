まだ暑いですね (Mada atsui desu ne, It’s still hot, isn’t it?). As September drags on and neighbors, coworkers and friends say these words again and again, it’s easy to feel pangs of anxiety over what’s going on with the climate. Global temperatures have already risen more than 1 degree Celsius, and climate-related disasters are worse than ever.

Recently, I wrote an article on how to fight the climate crisis in Japan, and one thing I learned was that conversation is an important item in everyone’s toolbox. Using your voice to discuss climate change in relation to extreme weather events and advocate for collective and individual action makes a real difference. That impact is magnified in Japan, as English-speakers will often have access to more diverse and comprehensive media coverage about the impacts and reality of the climate crisis.