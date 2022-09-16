  • For the first time since 2019, Tokyo Game Show welcomed industry professionals and press to tour the show floor en masse. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Yoshifuru Okamoto plops down on a couch and slips out of his blazer, but he does not relax.

The main booth for Soleil, the Tokyo-based studio where Okamoto serves as president, is awash in bright fluorescent light and dressed up like an American diner from the 1950s, but this side room is small and dark, illuminated mostly by a few neon lights overhead and a flat-screen TV on the wall displaying the start screen for Wanted: Dead.

