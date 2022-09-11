  • Yuka Natori was working at a large company when she began having misgivings about its climate impact. | HANAE TAKAHASHI
Yuka Natori, 32, is a social worker who hails from Tokyo. Her interest in climate issues began at a young age and ultimately led her to co-found Media Is Hope, an NGO dedicated to increasing awareness of such issues in the mainstream Japanese press.

1. When did it first hit you that the climate crisis is real? It was discussed a little in elementary school, but it wasn’t until I saw footage of the fires in Australia and heard a speech by (activist) Greta Thunberg in 2019 that I realized how urgent things were.

