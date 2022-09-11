Yuka Natori, 32, is a social worker who hails from Tokyo. Her interest in climate issues began at a young age and ultimately led her to co-found Media Is Hope, an NGO dedicated to increasing awareness of such issues in the mainstream Japanese press.
1. When did it first hit you that the climate crisis is real? It was discussed a little in elementary school, but it wasn’t until I saw footage of the fires in Australia and heard a speech by (activist) Greta Thunberg in 2019 that I realized how urgent things were.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.