  • Once only available within the Playstation ecosystem, Hideo Kojima (right) and at least one of his games are now available on other platforms. | REUTERS
    Once only available within the Playstation ecosystem, Hideo Kojima (right) and at least one of his games are now available on other platforms. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

When Death Stranding was first announced, the game was trumpeted as a PlayStation console exclusive. It still is. The game probably won’t be playable on Microsoft’s rival Xbox console anytime soon — but, in late August, the game did get released on the Microsoft-owned game subscription service PC Game Pass. Confused?

In the world of video games, exclusives have typically been a big deal. The term “exclusive” means that they are released on only one console. There are usually two types of exclusives: exclusives that will never appear on other consoles and timed exclusives, which are released on one console for a set period of time. After that, the game goes “multiplatform” and is released on other consoles.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,