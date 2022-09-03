When Death Stranding was first announced, the game was trumpeted as a PlayStation console exclusive. It still is. The game probably won’t be playable on Microsoft’s rival Xbox console anytime soon — but, in late August, the game did get released on the Microsoft-owned game subscription service PC Game Pass. Confused?

In the world of video games, exclusives have typically been a big deal. The term “exclusive” means that they are released on only one console. There are usually two types of exclusives: exclusives that will never appear on other consoles and timed exclusives, which are released on one console for a set period of time. After that, the game goes “multiplatform” and is released on other consoles.