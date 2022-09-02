  • Getting a thread through the eye of the needle is difficult if your own eyes are poor. | GETTY IMAGES
    Getting a thread through the eye of the needle is difficult if your own eyes are poor. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Life, for all we know, is a thoroughly physical experience. So physical, indeed, that the body and its various parts have been the source of countless metaphorical extensions that can refer to things entirely beyond our human shell.

In English, for instance, there’s the mouth of the river, the foot of the mountain, the lid of the saucepan, the hands of the clock and, thinking about it, the clock has a face, too. Japanese similarly borrows from the domain of the body, often in overlap with English but also with entirely different ideas.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,