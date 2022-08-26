Nestled under the trees of Fukutoku Shrine in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi Ward is Suigian, a restaurant and bar that houses a noh stage and a room for tea ceremony rituals. In July, the restaurant hosted the first two series of a five-series program that paired various types of sake with the traditional art of noh.
The program was produced by Hidetomo Kimura, the internationally acclaimed aquarium artist who owns the stylish hideaway, and Manjiro Tatsumi, a renowned performer from the Hosho school, which specializes in the shite-kata (main actor) style of noh.
