  • Donors ready to have their hair cut for donation to make medical wigs | COURTESY OF NATIONAL WELFARE BEAUTY AND BARBER TRAINING ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
    Donors ready to have their hair cut for donation to make medical wigs | COURTESY OF NATIONAL WELFARE BEAUTY AND BARBER TRAINING ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

NAGOYA – Japan is seeing a rise in programs for donating hair to make medical wigs for children suffering from cancer and other diseases, but a lack of knowledge among donors and a shortage of manufacturers is holding back progress.

Hair donation, which began in the United States in the 1990s, is gathering steam in Japan against the backdrop of increased awareness of volunteer activities. Social media sites about how best to grow out one’s hair are also helping boost momentum.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,