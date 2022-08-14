  • This Mediterranean take on classic chilled noodles will keep you full without filling you out. | MAKIKO ITOH
    This Mediterranean take on classic chilled noodles will keep you full without filling you out. | MAKIKO ITOH
  • SHARE

It’s easy for cold noodle dishes such as sōmen to become monotonous let alone nutritionally unbalanced — you’re basically eating a lot of starch with a salty sauce like mentsuyu. These days, I’m trying more one-dish cold noodle recipes that contain vegetables, proteins and the like.

This is one such recipe with an Italian twist featuring plenty of olives, olive oil and tomatoes.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,