    In Canada's far north, basic groceries can cost nearly three times as much as the same item in the more populous south. | REUTERS
In Canada’s remote north, residents have long paid dearly for food, and rising prices have worsened an already dire situation, exposing the vulnerability of one of the world’s biggest exporters of grains and meat.

Communities in Nunavut — the largest of the three territories that make up Canada’s northernmost region — have no roads to connect them with each other, forcing them to rely on fresh food airlifts twice each week. Permafrost and freezing temperatures nearly year-round make growing crops impractical.

