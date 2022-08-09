  • Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake attends a news conference for the Miyake Issey Exhibition at the National Art Center in Tokyo in March 2016. Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, has died at the age of 84. | AFP-JIJI
World-renowned Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died Friday of hepatocellular carcinoma, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday. He was 84.

Born in Hiroshima Prefecture, Miyake shot to fame internationally with his designs incorporating cutting-edge silhouettes and heavily pleated fabrics.

