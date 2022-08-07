  • Okuizumo Budoen's predawn fires set amid their vines ward off the threat of early frosts. | COURTESY OF OKUIZUMO BUDOEN
Okuizumo, Shimane Pref. – Every springtime, in the dead of night, a mysterious sight appears in the hills below Izumo, a land of myth that’s home to Japan’s oldest shrine.

Small fires that look like festival lanterns dot rows of farmland as far as the eye can see. The blazes are a distinctive and crucial feature at Okuizumo Budoen, a vineyard crafting fine wines in what chief vintner Norio Abe calls “an often hostile westerly climate.”

