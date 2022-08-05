Kyoto – The smartphone app 72 Seasons is a must-have for students of Japanese culture. It divides the year into 72 microseasons and provides details of the flora and fauna associated with each of those time periods, as well as an appropriate haiku.
During the particularly 暑い (atsui, hot) week we’ve just had, it was fitting that the app labeled the time frame from around July 22 till Aug. 6 as 大暑 (taisho, major heat).
