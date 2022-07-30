  • With roughly 2,600 residents, the Dutch community of Oosterwold could grow to 15,000 strong in the future. | REUTERS
    With roughly 2,600 residents, the Dutch community of Oosterwold could grow to 15,000 strong in the future. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Almere, Netherlands – An artist’s house is perched in a tree, shipping containers have been turned into homes and caravans house people who have been quicker to grow vegetables than build.

Welcome to Oosterwold in the Netherlands, a commune where, so long as you follow certain rules, including dedicating at least half your land to farming, you can build your home any way you chose.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,