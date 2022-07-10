It is uncommon for meals to embody the trinity of delicious, healthy and cheap. As Meatloaf famously sang, “Two out of three ain’t bad,” but it is nice to have some vegetables in the mix, too. The weakening yen and inflation on the rise has us all tightening our belts, but that doesn’t mean our taste buds or waistlines need be ignored.

Larb is a dish found across much of Southeast Asia. The national dish of Laos, larb is at its essence a herbed stir-fry of your preferred protein with a spiced citrus and umami base and wrapped in lettuce.