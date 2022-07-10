  • Laotian larb: the perfect trifecta of taste, nutritional value and affordability. | SIMON DALY
    Laotian larb: the perfect trifecta of taste, nutritional value and affordability. | SIMON DALY
  • SHARE

It is uncommon for meals to embody the trinity of delicious, healthy and cheap. As Meatloaf famously sang, “Two out of three ain’t bad,” but it is nice to have some vegetables in the mix, too. The weakening yen and inflation on the rise has us all tightening our belts, but that doesn’t mean our taste buds or waistlines need be ignored.

Larb is a dish found across much of Southeast Asia. The national dish of Laos, larb is at its essence a herbed stir-fry of your preferred protein with a spiced citrus and umami base and wrapped in lettuce.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,