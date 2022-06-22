  • Leading perfume brands like Chanel and Dior have largely ditched the scantily clad models that used to highlight marketing campaigns of the past. | REUTERS
    Leading perfume brands like Chanel and Dior have largely ditched the scantily clad models that used to highlight marketing campaigns of the past. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

When a new Yves Saint Laurent perfume came out in 2001, Tom Ford, the creative director of the house at the time, threw a sensational party at the Paris Stock Exchange, where he put a gaggle of practically nude models on display in a giant plexiglass container. The fragrance was called Nu, French for “nude.”

Linda Wells, the founding editor-in-chief of Allure and a partygoer, likened Ford’s soiree to a “human aquarium,” teeming with models “writhing about” in underwear. It was like a ball pit one might find at a children’s birthday party, except bigger, alcohol fueled and packed with nearly naked adults.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,