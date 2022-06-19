  • This time-tested classic with a few modern twists is guaranteed to get you through the rainy season. | DREW DAMRON
The classic gin fizz has a long pedigree in the sour family of cocktails. The drink’s first printed recipe appeared in the United States in Jerry Thomas’ post-Civil War 1876 edition of “The Bar-tenders Guide.” Like a sour, the template is a spirit accompanied by some citrus, egg whites and sugar — for the fizz, you just add soda water.

If you’re not a gin fan, though, what other spirit might tickle your fancy?

