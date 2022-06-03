  • Emperor Naruhito delivers a video message during a ceremony in Tokyo to mark 50 years since the end of U.S. rule in Okinawa. | AFP-JIJI
    Emperor Naruhito delivers a video message during a ceremony in Tokyo to mark 50 years since the end of U.S. rule in Okinawa. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

On May 15, Okinawa marked the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from U.S. rule. For many Okinawans, it was an important moment to reflect on their past, present and future. How far has the island come since then?

It’s an ongoing discussion with a lot of useful vocabulary. Two words in particular stood out in headlines: 復帰 (fukki) and 返還 (henkan). Both can mean “return,” but they’re not interchangeable.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,