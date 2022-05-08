One of the most intriguing restaurant openings at the end of last year passed under the radar of many Tokyo gastronomes. That was due in part to timing: In November, the pandemic still had many people leery about eating out. But the other reason for the low-key start is that Sota Atsumi, the chef in charge, is much better known in Paris than in Tokyo.

That’s hardly surprising. Atsumi has lived in France almost 20 years now and has never run a restaurant in his homeland. Although he still has no plans to move back — he has his Michelin-starred restaurant, Maison, to take care of in Paris — in November, Atsumi unveiled his first venture in Japan.

He has taken over the discreet dining room in Aoyama formerly known as Down the Stairs and given it new life under the name Maison with Arts & Science.

Occupying premises on a semi-basement level, it’s a cozy, compact space with a low ceiling, open kitchen and a simple, rustic appearance. Despite being right across from the wonderful and always well-patronized Nezu Museum, the restaurant is so well hidden from view that few people are aware of its existence.

Originally, this space was the in-house canteen for Arts & Science, a cluster of stores on the floor above set up by design doyenne Sonya Park to offer elegant clothing and lifestyle products. Eventually, Park began using the dining space for occasional supper clubs and pop-ups with guest chefs — including several appearances by Atsumi, who was still on the rise when the two first met some 10 years ago.

Lunch may look simple at Maison with Arts & Science, but the flavors on display are anything but. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Much has changed since then. After leaving Japan at age 19, Atsumi has progressed from a young, apprentice cuisinier to one of the most talked about chefs in the French capital. He first made his name for the inventive, neo-bistro fare he served to considerable acclaim from 2014 to 2017 at the historic Clown Bar. Now 36, he has moved upmarket as chef-patron of his own restaurant, the more sophisticated Maison, which has already won him a Michelin star.

At Maison with Arts & Science, Atsumi is giving Tokyo a taste of both those restaurants by combining the high-end quality he demands at Maison with the bistronomie-style menu and relaxed ambiance of Clown Bar. Ryoichi “George” Matsumoto, Atsumi’s protege and right-hand man in Tokyo, has absorbed much of his mentor’s style and expertise, as has pastry chef Miki Yokomakura.

Lunch at Maison with & Arts and Science is light and colorful: soup with country bread on the side; salad with pita stuffed with meat or fish; or a granola bowl with fruit and yogurt. All are prepared with premium ingredients, such as bread from the remarkable wood-fired ovens at Panya Shiomi bakery in Yoyogi, produce from organic farms in Atsumi’s native Chiba Prefecture and free-range eggs.

Locally sourced, high-quality ingredients underpin Atsumi’s culinary philosophy, which has earned him a Michelin star at his Paris restaurant. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

For dinner, Matsumoto steps up with a selection of greater heft and complexity. One signature dish is the mille-galette, layers of delicate crepe-thin pancakes made from chestnut flour, interspersed with seasonal greens and morsels of smoked unagi (freshwater eel), and served with a rich egg yolk sauce.

The pan-fried fish is always worth looking out for. If you’re lucky, it will be kue (longtooth grouper), which Matsumoto prepares with its skin beautifully crisped over tender, moist flesh. It comes with chickpeas and a pilpil (garlic and chili) sauce that is as good as you will find anywhere in Tokyo.

And if the menu lists Atsumi’s classic wagyu tartare — which may well include oysters chopped up and mixed into patties topped with sauteed capers — do not fail to order it. Like most dishes, it will be sufficient for two people and will pair perfectly with a glass or two from Maison with Arts and Science’s well-stocked refrigerator of natural wine.

Atsumi plans to come over from Paris regularly. On a visit last month, he brought with him Maison’s sommelier, Takashi Takebayashi, to oversee a superb series of apero wine evenings. Keep your eyes on Down the Stairs’ Instagram for news of their future events — they are highly recommended.

Aoyama Palace 101, Minami-Aoyama 6-1-6 Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062; 03-5464-3711; arts-science.com/shop/down-the-stairs/; open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (L.O.), 5:30-9:30 p.m. (L.O.), closed Mon. & Tue.; lunch from ¥2,000, dinner a la carte; eight-dish omakase tasting menu: ¥12,000; nearest station Omotesando; nonsmoking; major cards accepted; some English spoken.

