Former Olympic alpine skier Kentaro Minagawa hopes to shed new light on the resource value of natural snow in Japan in an attempt to revitalize the winter sports industry.

This desire motivated Minagawa, 44, to set up the Winter Industry Revitalization Agency, a Tokyo-based nonprofit. The agency aims to raise awareness of issues caused by global warming and revive an industry that has long been mired in the doldrums, by attracting more skiers from abroad.

In the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, held in February, the ski and snowboard venues used mainly artificial snow for competition.

Japan is one of the few areas in the world where there is sufficient snowfall for use in sports.

“Snow resources (in Japan) have scarcity value and we are in a geographically superior position,” said Minagawa, who is also involved in the management of a ski resort, anticipating that natural snow can be a major draw to attract foreign demand.

The quality of snow in Japan has already been highly acclaimed by people from Europe, North America and Australia. Another potentially lucrative market is China, where the skiing population is estimated to have grown to 30 million on the back of the Beijing Olympics.

“The number of ski resorts (in China) has increased at an astonishing speed. The number of skiers is seen reaching 300 million by 2030, of which 10% may visit Japan to hit the slopes,” Minagawa said, stressing the urgent need for Japan to be better prepared to accommodate them.

Hoshino Resorts Tomamu ski resort in Shimukappu, Hokkaido, in January 2009 | KYODO

Initially, the agency is trying to figure out the current state of the winter sports industry. The number of skiers in Japan is said to have plunged from a peak of 18 million to less than 6 million at one point, but accurate statistics are limited. Minimum indicators are needed to encourage investment.

“We plan to compile information regarding the number of visitors to ski resorts, spending per customer, the age of lifts and gondolas, and the timing of repairs,” Minagawa said.

The agency also promotes efforts to preserve natural snow. In the Uonuma area of Niigata Prefecture, Minagawa’s hometown, which is known for its heavy snow, “snowfall averaged 7 to 8 meters in old days, but stood at around 4 meters last year,” according to Minagawa.

The agency’s Save the Snow projects are aimed at protecting the future of snow resources under threat from global warming. Led by Aiko Uemura, the wife of Minagawa and a former star mogul skier, the agency has started educational activities by compiling picture books to communicate the richness of the four seasons in Japan and the beauty of natural snow to the next generation.

Minagawa, who finished fourth in the men’s slalom at the 2006 Turin Olympics, has also served as Ski Association of Japan director for the special training of athletes taking part in international competitions.

His drive to rejuvenate the winter sports industry also reflects his eagerness to provide greater opportunities for retired winter athletes to make use of their skills.

“I hope their second careers will blossom in the snowy environment,” Minagawa said.

He is also hoping that Sapporo’s campaign to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in the northern Japan city will emphasize environmental protection.