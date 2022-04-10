The YouTubers behind the channel Kamiwaza are living every toy-loving kid’s dream.

“I think I have about 200 Nerf guns at home,” co-founder Tomohiro says. The 30-year-old creator remembers playing with the toy guns — which shoot felt darts topped off by a suction cup-like top — since junior high school.

This enduring infatuation with plastic blasters manifests itself in Kamiwaza’s videos, which offer a fever-dream interpretation of childhood imagination. The channel’s Nerf-centric works recreate video game madness in the real world. Adopting a first-person viewpoint, the uploads feature a main character shooting baddies in animal masks and going on various missions — “secure the sushi,” “eliminate all hostiles” — set in hot spring hotels, trampoline gyms and all kinds of places where kids might imagine holding epic battles with their friends.

Kamiwaza’s creations have found a huge audience on YouTube since the channel embraced this video format in the spring of 2021. Their debut “Nerf First Person Shooter” work, set at Nara Kenko Land onsen resort, has amassed over 44 million views and garnered thousands of positive comments in multiple languages. Subsequent uploads almost always surge past a million views within days.

In the past 12 months, Kamiwaza’s videos have reached a global audience beyond their expectations. Yet the trio behind the channel are well aware of how quickly YouTube trends can shift.

“When we started the channel (in 2017), trick shots were really popular,” Tomohiro says of Kamiwaza’s origins. The channel emerged from a shared interest in video creation between Tomohiro and high school friend Nari. As teenagers, they were both fans of YouTubers like Devin Graham, Smosh and, most notably for Kamizawa’s development, Dude Perfect, a channel focused primarily on trick shots, or elaborate stunts that usually involve thrown objects (the “water bottle flip” being a classic example). The third member, Hidetorian, came on board early in Kamiwaza’s existence. (All members requested to only use their “video names,” citing privacy concerns.)

It didn’t take long for Kamiwaza’s trick shot uploads — utilizing ping pong balls, pencils and, of course, Nerf toys — to find a niche and pull in viewers. For the next few years, the trio explored every corner of this discipline, finding further success by utilizing the popular spinning-top toy Beyblade, which led them to begin dabbling in first-person view. They even held events for kids teaching them the finer points of filming trick shot videos.

Talking with Tomohiro, though, patience seems to be the key virtue for obtaining the perfect shot.

“You just keep shooting the same trick shot, sometimes for up to a week, until you get the right shot of it,” he says.

Waiting around for results, however, isn’t how creators excel on YouTube, a platform where trends change constantly and adjustments to the site’s algorithm influence where viewers’ attention goes. The Kamiwaza team realized at a certain point that the number of views and followers they could get had hit a ceiling.

They pivoted to focus on Nerf content after observing how similar videos were performing well internationally. Creators such as Canadian Aaron Esser and U.S. channel PDK Films helped pioneer the concept, inspiring many others to give the gaming and toy crossover a go. Kamiwaza believed they could make something of equal quality, drawing from action films and modern games such as Apex Legends while adding their own twist to the genre.

“Like, we could put Japanese elements into it to make it more fun for the audience,” Tomohiro says.

Kamiwaza negotiated with Nara Kenko Land, where they were already set to record a Beyblade video, to allow them an extra day or two to try something new. The undertaking to film their first in their Nerf series “Water Park & Spa Battle,” required meticulous planning and shooting; the trio portrayed more than 100 enemies over the course of the 18-minute video, while also maintaining continuity.

The trio behind Kamiwaza — (from left) Hidetorian, Tomohiro and Nari — continue to create most of their videos on their own despite the channel’s growing popularity on YouTube. | COURTESY OF KAMIWAZA

“It was so much easier compared to the trick shot videos,” Tomohiro says with a laugh. “Those are so hard to schedule, we are basically filming until we get a miracle shot. Here, you just plan well and you’ll finish on time.”

At first, a return to grueling trick shot creation seemed likely. Tomohiro recalls the Nerf videos performing “horribly” in comparison to their previous uploads, attracting only a few thousand views that made the team question if they should go on.

Then, their own miracle shot happened — their Nerf videos started appearing on YouTube’s recommended lists alongside other prominent Nerf creators. They had no idea why, but suddenly viewers interested in watching people fire Nerf toys at one another were checking out their work and subscribing. It became Kamizawa’s new focus on YouTube.

Since then, they’ve released nearly two dozen more first-person uploads. Kamiwaza’s process of video creation, however, remains relatively the same. They scout out locations that would be perfect for living out their childlike fantasies of elaborate shootouts — theme parks, ski resorts, onsens, water parks. Once they find a spot willing to let them film their short action movies, they haul their equipment into a moving truck and set out on their new quest.

“It’s still usually the three of us doing everything,” Tomohiro says. This is somewhat shocking given how much growth the channel has experienced. Occasionally an extra appears, and professionals have been brought in for skiing and parkour stunts. However, it’s usually just the original trio swapping animal masks over a few days and pushing the boundaries of what they can get away with. (Fukushima resort Hawaiians stopped them from doing anything on top of their tallest water slide, and all theme parks have barred them from filming on moving rides).

While the Kamiwaza team’s talent for first-person choreography and sick Nerf skills play a huge part in their viewership, the channel’s success also reflects overseas viewers’ strong interest in Japanese culture. All of Kamizawa’s videos feature some aspect of Japan’s coolness, whether it’s the shootout locations, references to anime or Japanese traditions. It’s a small decision, but one that helps give the channel a unique identity.

“We want to show more of Japan. Right now we only film in places like pools or amusement parks. We want to show even more locations to people, including famous spots,” Tomohiro says. He admits, however, that getting permission to film on his dream set — Tokyo Skytree — is basically impossible.

Japan’s tallest structure may be out of reach but the Kamizawa team will keep dreaming big while the YouTube fates favor them. Trends are quick to change, and the Nerf videos of today could end up like the trick shot uploads of yesteryear. For now though, they’re enjoying the moment, one squishy dart at a time.

