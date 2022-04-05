April 1 marked a new start for many people in Japan. That’s because it was the first day of both the 学年 (gakunen, academic year) and the 年度 (nendo, fiscal year). いよいよ4月で、新しい生活がスタートします (Iyoiyo shigatsu de, atarashii seikatsu ga sutāto shimasu, April is finally here, a new life begins).

Set against a backdrop of 桜 (sakura, cherry blossoms), several ceremonies mark this time of year. At 小学校 (shōgakkō, elementary schools) across the country, 新一年生 (shin-ichinensei, new first-year students) are expected to attend a 入学式 (nyūgakushiki, school entrance ceremony) with their parents.

If you’re walking around the streets, you will see some children sporting a new 制服 (seifuku, school uniform) and a ランドセル (randoseru, school backpack), a katakana term that comes from the Dutch word “ransel” (knapsack).

Not all 小学生 (shōgakusei, elementary school students) will need to wear 制服, but you’ll see many wearing 通学帽 (tsūgakubō), brightly colored hats that are worn on the way to school that make them easy to see.

One more accessory Japanese kids will carry, since they’re often commuting without their parents, is a キッズ携帯 (kizzu keitai, a mobile phone for children) or 見守りスマホ (mimamori sumaho, smartphone with a tracker). Both items have GPS that allows parents to track their children on the way to school. The phones tend to be easy to use, connecting a child to their parents with the push of a button, and come armed with a 防犯ブザー (bōhan buzā, personal alarm) so that if you pull a string, the alarm goes off.

In addition to those security measures, families in larger urban areas can install an application that allows them to receive notifications when their child passes through a ticket gate for a train or subway.

Japan adheres to a 6-3-3 school system, which refers to six years of 小学校, three years of 中学校 (chūgakkō, junior high school) and three years of 高校 (kōkō, high school). 入学式は全国の学校で行われ、たいてい校長が式辞を述べます (Nyūgakushiki wa zenkoku no gakkō de okonaware, taitei kōchō ga shikiji o nobemasu, Entrance ceremonies are held at schools nationwide, and the principal usually delivers a ceremonial address). It’s important to note that while less formal than in the past, the 入学式 tends to be serious rather than playful or fun.

Speaking of things that aren’t fun, 高校一年生 (kōkō ichinen-sei, first-year high school students) will have had to go through a series of exams to get placed at their high school. Not all of them will have entered the school of their choice, but if you know any 高校一年生 then it’s nice to congratulate them on getting through the process with an easy, 高校入学おめでとうございます (Kōkō nyūgaku omedetō gozaimasu, Congratulations on entering high school).

The entrance exam process for 大学 (daigaku, university) is even more difficult, with 高校生 (kōkōsei, high school students) commonly referring to it as 受験地獄 (juken jigoku, examination hell). Young people study so hard for these exams and congratulating them on their efforts is a definite must: 難関を突破し、ご入学されました事、心よりお喜び申し上げます (Nankan o toppa shi, go-nyūgaku saremashita koto, kokoroyori, o-yorokobi mōshiagemasu, You made it through, I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations on entering university). You can also go for the easier, yet still polite, 合格おめでとう。今までの努力が実ったね (Gōkaku omedetō. Ima made no doryoku ga minotta ne, Congratulations on passing the exam. All your hard work has paid off).

A similar scene to the 入学式 plays out at companies across Japan on April 1, but it is known in this case as a 入社式 (nyūshashiki, company entrance ceremony). They are attended by 新入社員 (shinnyū shain, new employees) who will be addressed by the 社長 (shachō, company president) and learn things about the company such as the 会社の理念 (kaisha no rinen, corporate philosophy) and perhaps the 社歌 (shaka, company song).

April is packed with training sessions. 新入社員 go through a month of 新人教育 (shinjin kyōiku, education for newcomers) in which they learn 正しい敬語の使い方 (tadashii keigo no tsukaikata, the proper use of honorifics).

最近は若い人が正しい敬語に触れる機会が減りました。企業に勤めるようになったら、社内外で使う敬語を学ばなければいけません (Saikin wa wakai hito ga tadashii keigo ni fureru kikai ga herimashita. Kigyō ni tsutomeru yō ni nattara, shanaigai de tsukau keigo o manabanakereba ikemasen, Recently, young people have less opportunities to come into contact with proper honorifics. After they start working at a company, they must learn honorifics for use both inside and outside the company).

Promotions also tend to take effect as of April 1 in Japan since it is the 新年度 (shin-nendo, new fiscal year). Your friends might tell you, “4月1日で部署を移動になった” (Shigatsu ippi de busho o idō ni natta, I got transferred to a different department on April 1). Usually, 1日 is pronounced or read as “tsuitachi.” It’s somewhat common, however, to hear it pronounced “ippi” in conversations among friends or colleagues.

If you have a client who has been given a promotion, congratulate them by saying, この度のご就任、心よりお祝い申し上げます (Kono tabi no go-shūnin, kokoroyori o-iwai mōshiagemasu, We would like to offer our heartfelt congratulations on this new appointment). If your own boss has been promoted — in this case, let’s say it is to the 取締役会 (torishimariyaku-kai, board of directors) — then tell them, 取締役会へのご就任、心からお慶び申し上げます (Torishimariyaku-kai e no go-shūnin, kokoro kara o-yorokobi mōshiagemasu, Heartfelt congratulations on your appointment to the board of directors). When written, you can use either 慶び or 喜び, both mean “yorokobi” (joy) and are used in formal congratulatory messages.

喜びの春を迎えたら、入学式や入社式で忙しくても外を歩いて桜を楽しみましょう (Yorokobi no haru o mukaetara, nyūgakushiki ya nyūshashiki de isogashikutemo soto o aruite sakura o tanoshimimashō, Even though we’re busy with school and company entrance ceremonies, as the joyful spring arrives, try to go outside for a walk and enjoy the cherry blossoms).

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)